Williamson

Linda Gail Williamson Flynn, 74 of Kernersville, NC; passed on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.

A visitation will be held from 5 to7PM on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at the Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst. A graveside service will be held 2PM, Sunday, November 11th 2018 at the Bible Tabernacle Church Cemetery in Whispering Pines. Mrs. Flynn was born August 20, 1944 in Moore County to the late Bernard Thomas Williamson and Hazel A. Moore Williamson. She was a 1962 graduate of Pinehurst High School. Linda had over 30 years’ experience as a server at Captain Tom’s, and the Brick Oven, which is now 66 Pizzeria. She was beloved by many, including customers who requested her to wait on them for years on end. Known for her witty banter and sense of humor, she would always be direct. She was vibrant and strong-willed, yet calm in tough times, being a source of strength for her family and loved ones. She will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marsha Kennedy and two brothers, John and Charles Williamson. She is survived by her granddaughter, Alicia L. Kennedy of Winston Salem, NC; A brother, Don Williamson and wife Eve of West End; Two sons-in-law, Kevin Kennedy of Winston Salem and Tony Hunt of Thomasville, NC; Two great-grandsons, Jase Orrell and Laith Smitherman.

Online condolences can be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.