Williams

Colfax – Mrs. Carolyn Jessup Williams, 81, passed away August 3, 2018. She was born in Guilford County, N.C. on March 2, 1937 to the late Everett Pearly Jessup and Bertha Della Cox. Carolyn was a real estate agent and co-owner of Tom West’s Association for the majority of her career. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed nothing more than cooking for her family and friends and was perhaps Judge Judy’s number one fan. She would sneak away to her beach condo any chance she had. Carolyn was an avid book reader. She was an intelligent and witty woman, who always seem to have the winning hand in poker! Even when her vision failed, she still loved to play solitaire on her extra-large monitor. She was a very dedicated woman and always made sure family traditions were valued and carried on. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert “Bob” Larry Williams, Sr. her son, Robert “Hoby” Larry Williams, Jr., a daughter, Stacey Lynn Williams Krusinski, as well as an infant son, her brother, Everett Wayne Jessup, and son-in-law, Daniel Bretton DeVaney.

Surviving are her daughter, Juliana DeVaney; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Davis Williams; a son in law, Darlish Ray Krusinski; six grandchildren; Monica Leigh Williams, Dustin Ray Krusinski, Amber Lynn Krusinski, Robert Daniel Williams, Madelyn Breanna DeVaney, and Kristin Danielle DeVaney, three sisters; Jackie J. (Robert) Morris, Linda J. (Gary) Allred, Jerri J. Lubke, and many caring, loving family and friends.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church with Rev. Phil Kirkman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be a reception with light refreshments following the service in the fellowship hall. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Williams family. Memorials may be made to Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, 119 North Bunker Hill Road, Colfax, North Carolina 27235. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com .