Kernersville – Mr. Gerald Allan Williams, 89, formerly of N. Myrtle Beach, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Forsyth Medical Center. Gerry was born and raised in Ontario, Canada, on March 26, 1928 to the late Grover and Nellie Williams. Tobacco farming brought the Williams family and the Crews family of Kernersville together. This connection created the opportunity for Gerry to meet and marry his first wife, the late Doris Crews Williams. Gerry served in the Canadian Army and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. When his son, Gerry Jr., was born, Gerry Sr. earned the nickname “Big Gerry”, a name that he was affectionately known as throughout his life.

Gerry became a naturalized United States citizen in 1989. He retired from his position as Manager of the Data Processing Department for the City of High Point in 1990. After retirement, Gerry moved to the coast where he met his second wife, the late Dorothy Brown Williams, and spent many wonderful years enjoying the beach. In addition to his loving wives, he was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Gabriel Williams and sister, Madeline Charlton.

Surviving are his son Gerry Williams, Jr. (Debbie); daughter Melanie Williams Thomas; three grandchildren , Kimberly Tucker (Andrew); Matthew Williams (Patrice) and Jake Thomas; six great grandchildren, Grant, Abby, Will, Jonah, Gideon and Jensen and two sisters, Sheila Faragher and Sharon Sanders. Gerry deeply loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and enjoyed watching them grow and prosper. He has left for them a legacy of living life through faith in God. It is that faith that will sustain his family, knowing that he is healed and they will all be together again one day.

A graveside service will be held 12:00 PM Wednesday September 6, 2017 at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 5424 Union Grove Rd. Oak Ridge, NC 27310 with the Rev. Steve Roberson officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the graveside service at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.

The family expresses their great appreciation to the wonderful staff at Brookridge Retirement Community in Winston-Salem for the loving care and support they provided.

Memorials may be made to Jonah Williams Fund c/o Pinedale Christian Church 3395 Peters Creek Pkwy Winston Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com