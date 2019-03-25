Willard

Kernersville – Mrs. Shelly Lane Willard, 60, passed away unexpectedly after a brave fight. She joined the Lord on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro NC surrounded by her family.

Shelly was born in Kalispell, Montana on October 6, 1958, the oldest of four children. She spent her early years in Trego and Eureka MT where she was active in 4H and her church youth group. During her adolescence she lived in Missoula MT and was involved in Campfire Girls and Girl Scouts. In high school she was a manager for the wrestling team and enjoyed the entrepreneurship of JA, Junior Achievement.

After her schooling, she began her career at Hennessey’s as a fashion sales consultant. During this time, she met the love of other life, Scott Willard. They were married September 6, 1980 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Scott’s airline career brought them to Pueblo, Colorado where their daughter, Andi, was born. They returned to Missoula and completed their family with the birth of their son, Stuart.

Their careers brought them to Kernersville NC in the fall of 1994 where they made their home. Shelly was a loving mother who was involved in her children’s education and extracurricular activities. She was our guide, our teacher, our everything. She never missed a game!

She loved making memories while traveling to places like Disney World, San Diego, and Hawaii with her family. Shelly especially enjoyed traveling with Scott to Washington DC and Tennessee where they watched their hometown University of Montana Grizzles play in the NCAA football play-offs. Shelly was very proud of her Montana roots.

She was an avid reader and a life-long learner. She loved people and would always go out of her way to make anyone feel welcome. She enjoyed her job, and all of her co-workers, at Piedmont International Airport. Shelly had an incredible sense of humor and always radiated joy and laughter as she lit up a room with her smile. Shelly was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who was loved by all. She cherished her grandchildren and her role as “Mimi”.

Shelly saw the beauty of this world, and her life made it a brighter place.

Shelly was preceded in death by her sister, Tina Smith, and her father, Jack Sterner. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Scott Willard; her children, Stuart Willard and Andi Lane (Jeremy) Price; her grandchildren, Jorden Lane Price and Bryant William Price; her mother, Nyla Lane Sterner; her siblings, Shane (April) Sterner and Claudi Jo (Tim) Lund; and many adored nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Shelly will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm prior to the service. A graveside service for Shelly will take place in Missoula, Montana in June. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com .