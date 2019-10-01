Wililard

J Van Williard, 84, of Kernersville passed away peacefully Tuesday October 1, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 3:30PM Friday October 4, 2019 at Kernersville Moravian Church with Reverend David Guthrie officiating. Interment will follow in God’s Acre at Kernersville Moravian Church.

A native of Guilford County, NC, J Van was the husband of 66 years to Ruth Smith Williard and the son of the late, Cyrus Franklin Williard and Lena Meadows Williard.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth of the home; daughters, Julia Stone and husband, Anthony of Iwakuni, Japan, and Ruth Beeson and husband, Gary of Kernersville, NC; sons, Jeff Williard and wife, Jennifer of Kernersville, and Charles Williard and wife, Stephanie of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Kristen Conway and husband, Rusty, Olivia Williard, Katie Williard, Charlie Williard, Emma Williard, Dow Adams, and Sadie Adams; great grandchildren, Henry Conway, Owen Conway, and Grady Conway; and sisters, Rebecca Proctor and husband, Ken of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, and Donna Decker and husband, Royce of Burlington, NC.

In addition to his parents, J Van was preceded in death by his son, Greg Williard.

The family will greet friends following the service in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to the Christmas Stocking Fund, c/o Kernersville Moravian Church, 504 South Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.