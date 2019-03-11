White

Kernersville – Mrs. Lois Marie Hamlin White, 61, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born January 31, 1958 to the late Woodrow Wilson and Mary Collins Hamlin. Lois worked for A Cleaner World for over 20 years and is of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Jean Hamlin; and three brothers, Wilson, Lawrence and Jimmy Hamlin.

Surviving are her loving husband of 43 years, Mark White; one son, Tim White (wife, Elizabeth) of Winston-Salem; one grandson, Austin White; three brothers, Carl Hamlin of Kernersville, Jerry Hamlin of NY, Timmy Hamlin of Kernersville; and one sister, Frances Wrenn of Walnut Cove.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Burial will follow in Bible Revival Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the funeral home.

