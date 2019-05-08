Whitaker

Norma Stillwell “Babe” Whitaker, 89, passed away peacefully Monday May 6, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church in Walkertown on Thursday May 9, 2019 at 1:00PM with Rev. Dan Lyons officiating. Interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery.

A native of Forsyth County, Norma was the wife of 68 years to James Donald Whitaker and the daughter of the late, Clarence Gordon Stillwell and Beulah Nelson Stillwell. She was a 1947 graduate of Kernersville High School. After graduating she attended King’s Business College in Greensboro. Norma retired after 38 years in accounting for Sara Lee, formerly Hanes Knitting. Norma was a faithful member of Morris Chapel United Methodist Church for 62 years.

Survivors include her husband, Don of the home; daughter, Jana Ewing and husband, Dirk of Raleigh; grandsons, Tyler and Nathan Ewing; brother, C. G. Stillwell and wife, Paula of Greens-boro; niece, Lori Stillwell; nephew, Mark Stillwell; and many beloved cousins.

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her son, James Edward “Jimmy” Whitaker.

The family will visit with friends prior to the service at the church on Thursday from 12:00PM to 1:00PM.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregiver Jean Lampley and her former caregivers Brenda Jefferson and Pam Watkins.

Memorials may be made to Morris Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 57, Walkertown, NC 27051 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.