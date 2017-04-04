Whitaker

Rebecca Jo Pinnix Whitaker, 74 of Cape Carteret, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2017.

She was born in Winston-Salem on August 5, 1942 to Joseph Leak Pinnix Sr. and Mary Rachel Remine Pinnix.

Rebecca attended Kernersville High School, Greensboro College and Converse College where she received her undergraduate degree. She earned her Master’s degree from East Carolina University and later pursued post graduate studies in English and Dramatics from Oxford University in England.

She decided to become a teacher because she loved to learn. She believed that teaching was one of the best ways to celebrate life. She began her teaching career at East Carolina University, followed by White Oak Elementary and finally to her tenure at West Carteret High School in Morehead City where she taught English and drama. Her love of teaching was never more evident than in the spring when she directed the musicals at West Carteret. From Oklahoma to Annie along with many, many more, she always managed to turn the ordinary into extraordinary. Her masterful performances were executed to perfection and rivaled Broadway productions, the only difference, the actors were in high school. She had the gift to maximize each of her student’s abilities and talents.

She received several accolades for her excellence in teaching and dedication to the many students she instructed. She was a Carteret County Teacher of the Year, Jaycees Outstanding Educator and an Education Excellence Award winner.

In addition to her career in teaching, she was involved in many aspects of the community. She was a youth choir and Sunday school teacher at Swansboro United Methodist Church, involved in the Morehead City Junior Women’s Club, the North Carolina Symphony, the Carteret Art Society, the Miss North Carolina Pageant –talent advisor, the Council on Women and local theatre productions. She was an avid reader, a talented pianist, loved travel, corresponding with childhood friends, and cheering enthusiastically for the Carolina Tarheels.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Harper Whitaker Jr. her daughter, Rebecca Whitaker Harrell and Husband, Spencer (Raleigh) son, Richard Harper Whitaker, III and wife, Sherri (Cedar Point) brother, Joe L. Pinnix and wife Kay (Kernersville) brother in law, David Whitaker (Kernersville), adored grandchildren, Christian and Brittan Harrell (Raleigh) and nephews and a niece.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Leak Pinnix Sr. and Mary Remine Pinnix.

A graveside service for family was held at Main Street United Methodist Church, Kernersville, on Saturday, April 1.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Carolina Theatre.

Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.