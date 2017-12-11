Whicker

Karen Cline Whicker, 53, of Walkertown, NC passed away peacefully on the early morning of December 8, 2017 in the arms of her husband, Tim, and daughter, Tori. She had battled chronic migraines and undiagnosed cancer for nearly 15 years. She succumbed to the cancer that was just discovered in 2016.

Karen was born to Donald and Betty Cline, of Pfafftown, NC, on June 29, 1964. Karen and her brother, Jeff, enjoyed growing up with family and friends of the Pfafftown – Vienna community, that included church, sports, and family pets, like dogs, cats, pigs, and horses. Karen was employed at an early age by the Forsyth County Fire Department. Her degree in Computer Science and Administrate Support allowed her to be instrumental in helping establish computerized data bases and record keeping for Forsyth County Fire Departments and 911 services. After an early retirement, Karen worked part time for the City View Volunteer Fire Department until her death. Karen was very fond of her fire department family and watched many members grow up, obtain careers, and have families of their own.

Karen’s interests included sports and knowledge of rules of such sports. She would score baseball games, which she learned from her mother, who learned it from the late Frank Spencer. She greatly enjoyed horses and competitive jumping and English riding. She had a special interest and skill set with horses and caring for ones that were older, sick, or abused. She enjoyed spur of the moment trips with Tim like camping, boating, and hiking, as well as, gatherings with family and friends.

Karen was preceded in death by a special mother-in-law Lavelle Whicker. Left to cherish her memories are husband Tim Whicker and daughter Tori Whicker of the farm. Her parents Donald and Betty Cline, brother Jeff Cline, and very special sister-in-law Judy Cline and her nephew Justin Cline. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law Steve Whicker, Randy Whicker, Jimmy Whicker and their large extended family. Karen was also grateful and took much comfort in her large extended fire department, church, caregivers, and neighborhood family and for all their prayers throughout her illness. A graveside service will be conducted by Reverend Gary Camp at the Crews United Methodist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, December 12th at 2 pm. Afterwards, a gathering of family and friends will be held at the farm on Talley Road in Walkertown.

In lieu of flowers, persons are encouraged to donate to a charity of their choice and to personally reach out to someone in need!

Online condolences may be sent to salemfh.com.