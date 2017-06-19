Wheeler

Ira Scott Wheeler, 52, passed away June 16, 2017 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be 11:00AM Wednesday June 21, 2017 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Chapel.

Ira was born May 4, 1965 in Ft. Bragg, NC to the late Yvonne Hardison Wheeler and Stephen Roy Wheeler. Growing up an “Army Brat” in Fayetteville, he graduated from FTCC and later joined the US Army, serving his country in the first Gulf War in Iraq. He spent his career in the trucking industry, working for Carpenter Company. He had a great love for his family, friends and his beloved animals.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Crystal Wheeler; children George Wheeler, Roy Wheeler, and Dakota Brannock; brothers, Stephen Wheeler, Jem Wheeler; sister, Alah Wheeler Bumgardner and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will visit with friends immediately following the service in the chapel.

