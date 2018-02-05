Wheel of Fortune

Appearing on an episode of Wheel of Fortune last month was a dream come true for one local woman, who has spent decades as a fan of the iconic game show.

Kernersville resident Heather Beeson, who is a counselor at East Forsyth High School, has been a fan of Wheel of Fortune for more than 30 years and remembers proclaiming as a 12-year-old that it was her dream to be on the show one day.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, February 3 & 4, 2018 edition.