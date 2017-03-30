Welden Phase One Underway

A dream of local developer Stuart Parks is rapidly becoming a reality with construction underway at Eastover Park, the first stage of the ambitious Welden Village development in Kernersville.

Weldon Village, a 385-acre community, will take shape off Old Salem Road. Construction of what is expected to be 90 or more homes in Eastover Park began in early March. For more, see the Tuesday, March 28, 2017 edition.