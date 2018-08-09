Welch

Kevin T. Welch, 60, of Knightdale, North Carolina, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, after a brave battle with lung cancer. Kevin was born on April 13, 1958, in Burlington, North Carolina, to Jack and Rebecca Welch, and spent much of his early life in Kernersville, North Carolina. “Papa Kev” loved NC State, win or lose, more than anything – second only to his grandchildren, whom he adored.

Kevin is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of thirty-four years, Carol; his brother Jack Welch (Amy) of Kernersville, NC; sister Melanie Franks (Steve) of Kernersville, NC; three sons, Eric T. Welch (Allie), of Spring Grove, PA, Chris Clarke (Kathryn) of Raleigh, NC, and Andy Wood (Megan), of Raleigh, NC; six beloved grandchildren, Josie T. Welch, Reagan Welch, Silas Welch, Caleb Clarke, Evan Rose Clarke, and Stacy Wood; and a large, loving extended family.

A memorial will be announced by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Kevin’s name to your local SPCA or to the Wake County Animal Shelter, 820 Beacon Lake Drive, Raleigh, NC 27610.