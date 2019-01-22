Wee Care!

In recognition of National Nutrition Month, Crisis Control Ministry (CCM) will hold its annual “Wee Care! Cereal Drive” from March 4 – 29 and they are inviting not only schools and preschools to join, but also anyone in the community to drop off cereal boxes at CCM in Kernersville.

