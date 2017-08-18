Weavil

Opal Peddycord Weavil, age 96, passed into the arms of Jesus due to complications following a minor stroke on August 17, 2017 in Flesher’s Nursing Home in Fairview, NC. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be 2:30 Sunday August 20, 2017 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral &Cremation Services Chapel, officiated by Rev. Rick Carter.

Opal Marie Peddycord Weavil was born on November 3, 1920 to the late Samuel and Effie Hastings Peddycord. She graduated from Walkertown High School. She married Russell William Weavil of Sedge Garden on September 12, 1941. Their marriage yielded 4 children, 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She worked for Brown Williamson Tobacco Company before the World War II and retired from Adams Millis Hosiery in Kernersville.

She has been a loving, hardworking wife and mother who took care of her family and those around her.

Opal is preceded in death by her husband, Russell William Weavil; son, Joseph William Weavil; and siblings, Grady Peddycord, Louise Swain, Edna Reavis, Lucille Sell, Dorothy Sell, Rachel Brown, Samuel Peddycord and Pauline Fulton.

Opal is survived by: son Charles Edward Weavil and wife Sandra of Claudville VA, their son Taylor and wife Kelly of Greensboro, and Eddie’s daughter Kortney Adams-Millis; daughter, Sharon Eller Brownell and husband Kenneth of Nebo NC, Sharon’s three children, Chris Eller and wife Jenn of Asheville NC, Lori Eller Greenwald and husband Carl of Asheville NC, and Brandon Eller and wife Audrey of Nashville TN; and daughter Susan Diane Murphy and husband Ward of Mobile AL. She is also survived by grandson David Weavil and wife Maryanne of Kernersville, and six great-grandchildren; Alex Weavil, Adelaide Eller, Colin Greenwald, Dakota Eller, Dalton Greenwald and Winston Eller.

The family will visit with friends from 1:30 P.M until the time of the serviceSunday at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service & Cremation Services Chapel.

