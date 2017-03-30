Weavil

KERNERSVILLE- Betty Gibbons Weavil, 87, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Forsyth Medical Center. Betty was born on July 19, 1929 in Surry County to Willie and Trudy Tilley Gibbons. She was a devoted member of Saints Delight Primitive Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and working in her flowers. Betty’s biggest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Weavil; a son, Donald Weavil; four sisters, Bulah Gibbons, Nellie Miller, Sue Smith, and Jean Gupton; and two brothers, Elbert and Ronald Gibbons.

Surviving are her daughter, Jan Weavil; her son, Dale Weavil (wife, Terri); three grandchildren, Matt Weavil, Lindsey Weavil Wray (husband, Josh), and Josh Weavil; one great granddaughter, Madyson Wray; a brother, Donald Gibbons (wife, Betty Ann); many loving nieces and nephews, special friends and neighbors.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Saints Delight Primitive Baptist Church with Elder David Hogan and Elder Gene Hogan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Saints Delight Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Terry Motsinger, 270 Motsinger Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.

Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com .

Attachments area