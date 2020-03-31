Watts

Lanny Dale Watts, died Tuesday March 31, 2020 at his home. Dale was born August 6, 1953 to Dennis and Sallie Watts in Mullins, SC. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Kernersville where he served on various committees, and was a ruling elder. He was fond of babies, and frequently served in the church nursery.

Dale retired from Mayer Textile Machine Corp with 45 years of service; while at Mayer he made many lifelong friends. His hobbies included surf fishing along the North Carolina coast, especially the Outer Banks, and Ocracoke; coaching soccer, when his children played; and doing research of his family’s genealogy.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Ellen Watts of the home; two children, Kent Watts (Beth) of Colfax and Magan Wiggins (Matt) of Belews Creek; his mother, Sallie Watts of Kernersville; five sisters, Barbara Watts of Kernersville, Miriam Towery ( John) of Thomasville, Joan Haney of Thomasville, Naomi Driggers( Don) of Kernersville, Denise Gray ( Tom) of Germanton, TN ; four grandchildren, Andrew Gaskins, Kelsey Wiggins, Emigen Watts , and Hudson Watts; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dale was predeceased by his father, Dennis Watts, and a son, Andrew Dale Watts.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 611 Oakhurst Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 or to Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice)101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.