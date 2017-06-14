Hazel Marie Watson, 76, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 29, 2017, after a battle with cancer. She was born November 9, 1940 in Trenton, GA to the late John David and Fannie Tinker Holland. Hazel was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She assisted her husband of 56 years, the late Reverend Howard Preston Watson, Sr., in ministry, often serving as a gracious hostess to visiting ministers and missionaries.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Preston Watson, Sr. Surviving are four children: Howard Preston Watson, Jr. (Gwyn), Teresa Shaw (Milan), Paula Terpenning (Brian), and Pam Henniger; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; and three siblings: James Holland (Anne), Johnnie Holland (Julia), and Carolyn Christoffer.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 21, 2017 at Mt. Gur Cemetery, Kernersville, NC where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
