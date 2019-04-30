Watson

Kernersville- Mr. Jerry Wayne Watson, 69, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on October 6, 1949 in Forsyth County to the late Robah Cyrus Watson and Mary Knight Watson. Jerry was a Veteran of the United States Army. He loved farming, fishing and raising animals. Jerry always had a lot of projects in progress, even if they didn’t always get finished. He was a loving father and grandfather.

Jerry is survived by three loving children, Deanna Watson, John Watson (wife, Rachel), and Ginger Johnson all of Kernersville; two granddaughters, Abby and Chloe Johnson; two brothers, Michael Watson (wife, Marjie) of Kernersville and Jeff Watson (wife, Karen) of Walkertown; four sisters, Peggy Smith, Angie Thomas (husband, Jeff), Diane Hicks (husband, Michael) all of Kernersville and Teresa McCracken of Abingdon, VA; and two special nephews.

A private graveside service for Jerry will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Lexington Lions Club at PO Box 571, Lexington NC 27293-0571. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.