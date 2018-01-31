Watson

Willard Preston Watson, 85, passed away Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Southfork Assisted Living Center in Winston-Salem.

Mr. Watson was born June 14, 1932 in Grayson County, Virginia to William Howard and Alma Virginia Carrico Watson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Irvin Harold Watson and William Donald Watson, two sons Kenneth Wayne Watson and Danny Preston Watson.

Survivors include his wife, Alma Leona Walters Watson, daughters Barbara Watson Tuttle (Ronald) and Katherine Watson Johnson (Terry), three grandchildren, Stephanie Nicole Tuttle, Patrick Gray Tuttle (Allison), and Meredith Katherine Nance, two great-grandchildren, William Gray Tuttle and Lucas James Tuttle, sister, Margaret Watson Cornett, and two brothers, Frank Watson and Gordon Watson (Nancy).

Mr. Watson was the owner-operator of Winston Milling Company in Winston-Salem for many years. He also operated a long-haul trucking company during the 1960s and 1970s. However, his greatest talents were as builder and general contractor.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm Thursday, February 1, 2018 at Gardens of Memory, in Walkertown, NC with Reverend Tim Nelson officiating. There will be no formal visitation.

Memorial may be made to First Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box 5252, Winston-Salem, NC 27113.