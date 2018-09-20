There’s an old adage most often associated with persistent bad luck that bemoans, “When it rains, it pours.” For Kernersville resident Larry Martin, when it rains, not only does it pour, but now it floods.
For more, see the Thursday, September 20, 2018 edition.
Water issues
There’s an old adage most often associated with persistent bad luck that bemoans, “When it rains, it pours.” For Kernersville resident Larry Martin, when it rains, not only does it pour, but now it floods.
Previous post: Blood Drive