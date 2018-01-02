Warren

Kernersville – Mrs. Cecilia Ann Mathews Warren, 67, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Mrs. Warren was born on January 5, 1950 in Asheville, North Carolina to Cecil and Eloree Ingle Mathews. She was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church since 1995. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who lived for her family. In fact, she retired from a career outside the home when her grandchildren began arriving so she could devote more time to them.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Warren was preceded in death by a brother – Marvin Mathews. Surviving are her loving husband of 47 years – Dennis G. Warren; three daughters – Shelly Darty (Stephen), Ashley Canupp (James, Jr.), both of Kernersville, and Leslie Boyles (Scott) of Pinnacle; and five grandchildren – Ashlyn Darty, Wyatt Darty, Annabelle Boyles, Jase Boyles, and Warren Canupp.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Cecilia’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.