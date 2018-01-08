Warner

Elizabeth Van Lew Warner, 46, passed away Wednesday January 3, 2018 at her home.

She was born October 21, 1971 at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland to John Van Lew, III and Mary Motter Van Lew.

She is survived by her loving husband Leonard Eugene Warner, her parents, brothers and sisters; John Van Lew IV (Lynda) of Fincastle, VA. William E. Van Lew (Debra) of Post Falls, ID. David W. Van Lew (Mamie) of Vinton, VA.

Katherine Louise Lo Cicero (Michael) of Pollocksville, NC. James F. Van Lew (Anita) of Winston-Salem, NC. Christine M. Van Lew (Kevin) of Kernersville, NC.

Aunts, uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews and here “SPECIAL” nephew Wyatt

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday January 13, 2018 at the Fountain of Life Lutheran Church located 323 Hopkins Road, Kernersville, NC.

After the memorial service family and friends may meet in the fellowship hall following memorial service.