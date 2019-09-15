Walser

Timothy Jay Walser, “Timmy”, passed away on September 15th, 2019, peacefully, at his home.

He enjoyed being outdoors, especially spending time at the river, camping, fishing and kayaking. Tim was a collector of many things and had many hobbies, including building model airplanes, cars, and rockets. Tim was employed by AkzoNobel Coatings, Inc. for over 40 years. He was also Cheerwine’s most loyal customer!

Tim was preceded in death by his father, JC Walser, mother, Lessie Mae Walser, and sister, Barbara Culler.

Loving and caring memories of Tim will continue to be shared through his daughter, Brandy Walser Macrae and husband U.S. Army Major Jason Macrae, of Horizon City, TX.; his lifelong friend and sweetheart, Jill Whitaker, and her son Noah Whitaker of Kernersville; sister, Patricia Hedgecock and her husband, Barry of High Point; brother-in-law Doug Culler of Kernersville; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, October 26th from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon at Cumby Funeral Home, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina 27262.