Wall

Kernersville – Mrs. Debbie Lynn Eaton Wall, 58, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Health Medical Center. She was born on November 12, 1961 in Forsyth County to Herbert Junior and Harriet Hartman Eaton. Debbie was a 1980 graduate of East Forsyth High School. Prior to becoming disabled, she was employed by U.S. Air. In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Marie Eaton. She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Bruce Allen Wall, whom she married on September 11, 1993; her brothers, Marvin Eaton (wife, Rhonda) and Michael Eaton (wife, Jalita); nephews, Clayton Eaton (wife, Jenna), and Dylan and Hayden Eaton; nieces, Morgan Eaton Thomas (husband, Joseph), Melanie Eaton Gibson (husband, Brandon), and Angel Eaton; great nieces, June Eaton and Addison Thomas; and great nephew, Ace Eaton. A private graveside service for Debbie will be held, with Pastor Frank Shumate officiating. The family would like to express their gratitude to Wake Forest Baptist Health doctors and nurses for their excellent care for Debbie in the past months. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.