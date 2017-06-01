The eighth annual Neurofibromatosis (NF) Walk in NC will be held at Fourth of July Park on Saturday, June 3 to raise funds and awareness for NF. The event will include a raffle, food, children’s crafts, games and more. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the walk beginning at 11 a.m.
For more, see the Tuesday, May 30, 2017 edition.
Walking to raise awareness
