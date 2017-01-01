Walkertown response

Walkertown Town Hall offices are currently closed to visitors. Town staff are working on a reduced schedule and may not be available to receive calls.

Leave a message for service requests at 336-595-4212. Payments or other documents may be delivered through the deposit window located at the Town Hall front entrance or by mail at: Town of Walkertown, P.O. Box 39, Walkertown, NC 27051.

All rentals of Town facilities are currently suspended and the Town is currently not accepting applications for future reservations.

The Walkertown Town Center Park remains open to the public; however, all playgrounds, swings, shelters and restrooms are now closed. Walking trails are available to use.