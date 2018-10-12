Walkertown Fall Festival

During the eighth annual Walkertown Fall Festival, downtown Walkertown will be boasting with thousands of people, activities and fun on Friday, October 12 from 5 – 9 p.m. and Saturday, October 13 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

