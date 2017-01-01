Incumbent candidates Wesley Hutchins and Marilyn Martin won re-election to their seats on the Walkertown Town Council during the Tuesday Nov. 5 municipal election, both surviving a challenge from first-time candidate Caroline Jones in her bid for elected public office.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, November 9 & 10, 2019 edition.
Walkertown elections
