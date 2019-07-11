The Walkertown Town Council unanimously approved a $2.7 million budget for fiscal year 2019-2020 during the council’s June 27 meeting. They did so without having to raise property taxes thanks in large part to growth in Walkertown over the last year, said Town Manager Scott Snow.
Walkertown budget
