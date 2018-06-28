The Walkertown Town Council will consider its annual budget for fiscal year 2018-19 following a public hearing during the council’s June meeting tonight, June 28.
In his preliminary budget document, Walkertown Town Manager Scott Snow recommends keeping the town’s tax rate at the current 20 cents per $100 valuation of property. For more, see the Thursday, June 28, 2018 edition.
Walkertown budget
