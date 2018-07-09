After more than a year of effort, it will finally be so. At its July meeting, the state’s Board of Transportation approved a resolution to name the U.S. 158 bridge over the Northern Beltway in Walkertown in honor of fallen Police Officer Stephen Levi Amos, II.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 7 & 8, 2018 edition.
Walkertown bridge naming
After more than a year of effort, it will finally be so. At its July meeting, the state’s Board of Transportation approved a resolution to name the U.S. 158 bridge over the Northern Beltway in Walkertown in honor of fallen Police Officer Stephen Levi Amos, II.
Previous post: SBI offering reward
Next post: Piedmont Challenger League