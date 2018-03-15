Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Walk outs planned

March 15, 2018

Student protests, sweeping legislative proposals and gun reform in Florida have followed the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school last month.
March 14 marks a month since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School alleged to be committed by a former student that left 17 dead. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 10 & 11, 2018 edition.

