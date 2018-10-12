Heartstrings is offering their annual Walk for Remembrance & Hope on Saturday, October 13 at Triad Park to provide families who have lost a child a time of reflection.
Every year, hundreds of community members come together at this event to share their journeys after the loss of a pregnancy or infant. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 6 & 7, 2018 edition.
Walk of Remembrance
Heartstrings is offering their annual Walk for Remembrance & Hope on Saturday, October 13 at Triad Park to provide families who have lost a child a time of reflection.
Previous post: Walkertown Fall Festival
Next post: Library donations