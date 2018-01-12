A group from Kernersville Moravian Church put their money where their feet are in November, walking to raise money for the American Heart Association in memory of church member Julia Long, who passed away unexpectedly in December 2016.
For more, see the Thursday, January 11, 2018 edition.
Walk for Julia
