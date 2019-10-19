Vulcano

Willard “Will” Michael Vulcano, 66, of Cornelius, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Novant Health Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte.

He was born on August 22, 1953 in Syracuse, NY, to the late Michael Willard Vulcano and Earldene Hall Vulcano. Many knew Will as “Pineapple Willie”. He was owner of Carrier Transicold Mid-Atlantic in Charlotte. Will lived life to the fullest, where rules did not apply to him; he was a “self-made” man whose philosophy was to live each day as if there was no tomor-row. He was also a very generous man and a philanthropist. His passions included boats, cars, and his big screen TVs. Will was a creative golfer and loved his cats known as “His Girls”, Rosemary and Snowball.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy DeFazio.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Stanley Vulcano; stepsons, Jonathan Elliott of Greensboro, Matthew Elliott and wife, Lauren of Raleigh, sisters, Kathleen Vulcano of Syracuse, NY, Mary Perry and husband, Bert of Oak Island, NC; brother, Tom Vulcano and wife, Rosemary of Man-cellis, NY; brother-in-law, Marty Stanley and wife, Monika of Kernersville; sister-in-law, Judy Murdoch and husband, Bob of Kernersville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Will’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Lake Norman, attn: Nancy Cole, 705 Griffith St, Suite 203, Davidson, NC 28036 or The Humane Society of Char-lotte, 2700 Toomy Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203 or Healing Transitions, 1251 Goode Street, Ra-leigh, NC 27603.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Vulcano family. Condolenc-es may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.