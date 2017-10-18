Voss

Royce E. “Bud” Voss, 89, died October 16, 2017.

A Memorial Service will be held 3:00PM Sunday October 22, 2017 at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with Rev. Karen Smith officiating. The family will visit with friends in the fellowship hall of the church immediately following the service on Sunday.

Bud was born August 9, 1928 to Agnes Moran Voss and Andrew J. Voss. He also was preceded in death by his brothers Romie Voss and Robie Voss, and a sister Myrtle Jessup.

Bud worked for Western Electric Company for 35 years before his retirement. He was a member of the Manuel Sunday School Class and Golden Agers at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Kernersville Civitan Club until his health failed.

Bud was involved in getting Forsyth County water to the Sedge Garden area in the 60’s and was also involved, in the beginning, with Rainbow House which eventually became the Ronald McDonald House. After retirement Bud also helped construct a house on Belews Lake which the family enjoyed for many years.

Bud’s greatest joy in life came from seeing people laugh and he enjoyed it best when the joke was on him. In this day of pretense he did not have a single bone of pretension. What you saw, is what you got.

Bud was an excellent bowler in his younger years and enjoyed playing golf with his friends. He enjoyed the fellowship of golf more than the game, although he was a very good golfer.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Routh Voss, a daughter Debbie Voss Beck and husband Chris, and a son Gregory Scott Voss and wife Susan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.