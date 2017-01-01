Discussion surrounding a proposed agreement between the Körner’s Folly Foundation and the Town of Kernersville to develop a visitor center adjacent to the historic South Main Street landmark will be back on the agenda during Tuesday night’s June 25 regular Board of Aldermen meeting.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, June 22 & 23, 2019
Visitor center
