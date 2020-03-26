Virus updates

There was a slight rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County on Wednesday morning and an even bigger increase for neighboring Guilford County.

According to officials with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, the county’s cases of COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus rose from 14 to 17 between daily briefings issued on Tuesday and Wednesday. Fourteen of the cases are travel-related, while three of the cases are considered community spread. For more, see the Thursday, March 26, 2020 edition.