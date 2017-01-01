Virus updates

On Thursday, public health officials reported 55 new cases and two deaths from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus since the previous day’s briefing. There have now been 37 deaths in Forsyth County, four of which have been residents of Kernersville.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health officials also reported that there have been 3,132 laboratory-confirmed cases in the county. Of the 3,132 cases, 1,982 have recovered. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 4 & 5, 2020 edition.