Virus update

Kernersville has had its second death related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, although no details about the individual have been made public by Forsyth County public health officials.

According to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health (FCDPH), 76 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county over the last two days, with 52 reported on Tuesday and another 24 on Wednesday morning.

For more, see Thursday, June 4, 2020 edition.