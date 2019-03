Vintage Market

Historic Körner’s Folly will host the 1st Annual Vintage Market on Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the North Lawn. The market will feature 30+ area dealers of handmade wares, vintage clothing and jewelry, retro items, and locally-produced goods. The market is free to attend; however, paid admission is required to tour Körner’s Folly historic house museum. For more, see the Tuesday, March 26, 2019 edition.