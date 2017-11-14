Frank Ovnic was born in Slovenia. He lived there for several years before moving with his family as a refugee to the U.S., Ovnic chose to enter the Army and served in the Vietnam war many years later.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, November 11 & 12, 2017 edition.
Vietnam veteran
Frank Ovnic was born in Slovenia. He lived there for several years before moving with his family as a refugee to the U.S., Ovnic chose to enter the Army and served in the Vietnam war many years later.
Previous post: Info sought about Oak Ridge Park