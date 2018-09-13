Veterans nursing home

The state has completed its purchase of a 19.59 tract of land along Kernersville Medical Parkway on which to construct a veterans nursing home.

Originally two parcels, the land was combined and a new plat and deed filed with the Forsyth County Register of Deeds office on Friday, Sept. 7 transferring ownership of the property from Blue Diamond Investment Company, LLC to North Carolina’s State Property Office. The new deed is dated August 22, 2018.

