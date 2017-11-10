In recognition of Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11, Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services on West Mountain Street will hold a special ceremony dedicating a new flagpole and granite marker in honor of all those who have served. The community is invited to attend.
For more, see the Thursday, November 9, 2017 edition.
Veterans Day ceremony
