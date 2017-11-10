Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Veterans Day ceremony

November 10, 2017

In recognition of Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11, Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services on West Mountain Street will hold a special ceremony dedicating a new flagpole and granite marker in honor of all those who have served. The community is invited to attend.
For more, see the Thursday, November 9, 2017 edition.

