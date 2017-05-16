Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Veterans Appreciation Day

May 16, 2017

The third annual Veterans Appreciation Day will be held at the Carolina Field of Honor veteran memorial at Triad Park on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is sponsored by Heal Our Heroes.
