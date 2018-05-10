Vestal

6/8/1934 – 5/8/2018 Mary (Lillian) Calhoun Vestal, 83, came to the end of her earthly struggle and found eternal peace with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Mary was born on June 8, 1934 in Kernersville to Leroy and Bessie Mae Calhoun. Having grown up in Kernersville as a child, Mary went on to serve her beloved hometown as an adult in the field of elementary education. After teaching many students to read and write their first words and to embrace life changing moral values, they have gone on to follow her example of service in the fields of local government, medicine, first response, religion and education. Her students were even instrumental in helping her meet her husband of 48 years through a class field trip to the local bakery. She will be remembered and missed by a multitude of friends and students whose lives were transformed over the years as a result of her life and work as a teacher, friend and faithful member of Kerwin Baptist Church. Every aspect of her life was marked by love and service for others. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her faithful husband of 48 years, Donald Vestal; baby brother, James Russel; and son-in-law, David Farmer. Surviving are her devoted children, Donna Marie Vestal-Farmer of Greensboro and Donald Gray Vestal, II (wife, Mechelle) most recently of China; her loving grandchildren, Matthew Farmer, Bradley Farmer, Jessica Hope Vestal and Hannah Joy Vestal; her brother-in-law, Calvin H. Vestal (wife, Ruth) of Clemmons; along with numerous nieces and nephews. On Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., a funeral service will be held at Kerwin Baptist Church in Kernersville with Pastor Daniel Hawtree and Dr. Joe Myers. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. The burial will be held following the service at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. Hayworth Miller Kernersville is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com .