KERNERSVILLE – Shirley Little Vernon, 83, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Kern-ersville Medical Center. She was born on July 5, 1936 in Tazewell County, VA to the late Frank and Lura Alderman Little. Shirley was a longtime member of Kerwin Baptist Church. She worked for many years caring for children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Garland Eu-gene Vernon; and siblings, Carrie Boothe, Vera “Vee” Powers, Raymond Little, E.B. Little, Eu-gene “Gene” Little, Bureda “Boots” Little, and James “Jim” Little.

She is survived by two daughters, LuAnn Chaney (husband, Robert) of Lincolnton, NC, and Sherry Bolens (husband, Mark) of Kernersville, NC; three grandchildren, Shannon Proctor (Ethan) of Lincolnton, Brandon Chaney of Columbia, SC and Justin Bolens (Ariel) of Belews Creek; four great grandchildren, Addison Proctor, Bryce Chaney, Brooks Chaney, and Connor Bolens. Shirley also leaves behind two sisters, Juanita “Nein” Legard, and Betty Livengood; along with many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:30 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. A graveside service will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory at 2:00 PM.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude to Linda Walker of Walkertown for four years of care and friendship to Shirley, as well as others who provided care and support.

