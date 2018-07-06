Venable

East Bend — Mr. James Calvin “J.C.” Venable, 88, died Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Forsyth Medical Center. J.C. was born on February 19, 1930 in Surry County to James Fred and Edna Danley Venable. He worked as a paint tinter for Valspar for over 40 years and part time for many years in Security with Budd Services.

J.C. was a hardworking man with a kindred spirit, who loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed classic country music, and Nascar racing.

In addition to his parents, J.C. was preceded in death in 2013 by his wife of 63 years, Dura Mae Calhoun Venable. Also preceding in death are two sisters, Christina Venable and Treva Johnson; and two brothers, Billy and Ralph Venable.

Surviving are two sons, Keith Venable and Eddie Venable (wife, Susan); three grandchildren, Amy V. Nifong (husband, Sam), April Newsome (husband, Thomas) and Brayden Venable; four great grandchildren, Hallie, Zane, Tommy, and Jacob; three brothers, Bobby, Roger and Kenneth Venable; and two sisters, Geraldine and Sylvia.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 9, 2018 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. William Hamric officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

