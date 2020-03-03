Vehicle pursuit

A Kernersville man has been charged with a felony and faces additional charges after an attempted traffic stop resulted in a pursuit and crash that sent four people to the hospital on Sunday morning. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a gray, four-door BUM for traffic violations at 9:09 a.m. near the Ridgewood Road exit on Interstate 74/Hwy. 311. The subsequent pursuit ended in the 1900 block of Union Cross Road when the BMW crashed into an uninvolved silver Ford SUV, causing the BMW to hit a tree and come to a standstill on its roof.

